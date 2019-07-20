Indiana steps aim to make it easier, cheaper to quit smoking

FILE – In this June 22, 2012 file photo, a smoker extinguishes a cigarette in an ash tray in Sacramento, Calif. If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may seem like you’re trading one set of health problems for another. But a new U.S. study released on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 finds you’re still […]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two state agencies are taking steps to make it easier and cheaper for Indiana residents to quit smoking.

The policy changes were announced Monday by the State Department of Health and Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration.

State health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says she’s issued an order effective Aug. 1 to allow Hoosiers to buy tobacco cessation products at pharmacies without a prescription. That’s expected to make those products less expensive and easier to obtain.

FSSA Secretary Dr. Jennifer Walthall says Indiana Medicaid will also begin reimbursing health care providers for tobacco cessation counseling for expectant mothers who want to quit smoking or using other tobacco products.

Walthall says Indiana Medicaid will also remove copayments for tobacco cessation products for pregnant women and those who’ve given birth within one year.

