Indiana State University sees 13% drop in student enrollment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University saw a sharp decline in student enrollment even as other universities in the state have more students arriving on campus. Indiana State officials announced a fall semester enrollment of 9,459 at the Terre Haute campus down almost 13% from last year.

University officials blame the COVID-19 pandemic as contributing to the decline, saying students who are the first in their families to attend college or come from low-income families are most likely to delay going to college.

Meanwhile, Purdue University expects an enrollment record of more than 45,000 students and Indiana University has projected a record-sized freshman class of some 9,300 students.