Indiana State trooper saves 5-year-old boy with Heimlich maneuver

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper is being credited with saving the life of a 5-year-old Georgia boy along a Miami County highway Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Ben Reason was on his way back to Fulton County from K9 training in Indianapolis when Miami County dispatchers called out about an unconscious and unresponsive 5-year-old boy in a minivan on U.S. 31. The trooper responded to the call and arrived about 30 seconds later, state police said.

In the minivan, the trooper found 5-year-old Maddox Gates of Marietta, Georgia, in his mother’s arms, the boy’s eyes rolled back in his head, his jaw clenched shut and turning blue.

Trooper Reason determined the boy had an airway obstruction, and he performed the Heimlich maneuver on the boy, causing young Maddox to throw up whatever was lodged in his throat, state police said. The boy slowly became responsive, and medics took him to a Peru hospital.

State police said Maddox was released from the hospital “and is doing well.”

The family was traveling through Indiana after vacationing in Michigan.

Trooper Reason is a 7-year veteran of the state police force. He is a K9 handler for the agency’s SWAT teams.