Indiana State Trooper suprasses more than 1,000 DUI arrests during his career

BREMEN, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper assigned to the Indiana State Police Bremen Post recently surpassed 1,000 career DUI arrests. Master Trooper Mick Dockery patrols primarily in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties and puts a focus on looking for drunk drivers.

Master Trooper Dockery began his career in December of 1999.

According to Indiana State Police, Dockery said it isn’t about the numbers but hopefully about preventing tragedy. Dockery believes that although he has a job to do, he tries to make a connection so the situation can be prevented from happening again.

“Sometimes good people make bad decisions. It’s not uncommon for someone that I’ve arrested to thank me or shake my hand,” Dockery said. “For me it’s not about how many people I can put in jail, but about keeping the community safe, and making a positive impact on a person that has put themselves in a bad situation.”

Dockery is often asked what his number is, meaning how many DUIs. His typical answer is two. The number represents two deaths that he can’t forget. Deaths that happened because of drunk driving crashes. The first took place early in his career when a teenage girl died in front of him, despite life-saving measures. The second occurred when a friend of Dockery’s was killed by a drunk driver in 2008.

“Both incidents involved tragic deaths that could have been prevented, and I’ve seen firsthand the pain and suffering it causes for those families and friends whose lives are forever affected by the consequences,” Dockery said.