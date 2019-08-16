Indiana State Trooper jails South Bend man for drugged driving, possession

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A South Bend man wound up in jail for drugged driving, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and more after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday.

Around 7:00 p.m., Trooper Aaron Price saw a silver SUV weaving back and forth, even leaving its lane.

Price turned on his emergency lights to stop the SUV, but it continued to drive westbound halfway onto the right shoulder. Price turned on his siren and the SUV pulled to the right shoulder but continued to drive. Just as the SUV appeared like it was going to stop it again continued driving on the shoulder, eventually stopping a few miles ahead.

The driver, Daniel Kovach, 32 of South Bend, IN explained to Price that he was listening to the song “Last Dance With Mary Jane” and didn’t realize he was being stopped. While talking with Kovach, Price purportedly suspected Kovach was driving drugged.

Kovach failed several field sobriety tests and was then evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) who determined Kovach was under the influence of depressants. Kovach was then taken for a certified test.

Assisting troopers conducted a search of the SUV after a K9 from the Elkhart Police Department was alerted to the odor of narcotics. Troopers found roughly 7.5 grams of suspected heroin, 8 grams of suspected cocaine, 1/2 gram of an unknown substance, and 47 pills.

Kovach was arrested for preliminary charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Possession of a Legend Drug, two counts of Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of MDMA, Dealing Narcotics, Operating While Intoxicated on a Controlled Substance, and Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment