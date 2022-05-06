PERU, Ind. (WANE) A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police was arrested for battery on Thursday for allegedly hitting another state police employee.

During the police investigation, enough probable cause was developed for a Miami Superior Court arrest warrant to be issued.

Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, was taken into custody and was booked into the Miami County Jail on the misdemeanor charge according to a news release from Indiana State Police. He has since posted bond.

Meiser has been assigned administrative duties until the completion of the criminal case and an Indiana State Police internal investigation.