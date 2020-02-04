Indiana State trooper arrested, accused of setting home on fire

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State trooper has been arrested on allegations he set his own home ablaze.

Mugshot of Indiana State Police trooper Jeremy Galloway

Jeremy Galloway, 44, of Tell City faces two counts of felony arson, one count of felony insurance fraud and one count of felony arson with intent to defraud.

It was around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, when firefighters were called to Galloway’s Tell City home after a passerby spotted a fire and called 911. Crews arrived and found two fires at the property – in the home and an outbuilding, according to a state police report.

The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The outbuilding and two motorcycles in it were totally destroyed, the report said.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate, and it was determined the fire was caused by arson. A criminal investigation was initiated by the Indiana State Police in Jasper.

Late last month, the case was handed over to the Perry County prosecutor. On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Galloway and he was taken into custody.

Galloway is currently on administrative leave without pay, state police said.