Indiana State Rep. discusses bill aimed at governor emergency powers

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indiana lawmakers are working on legislation that would change what the governor can do during a public emergency.

Some feel Governor Eric Holcomb overstepped his executive powers during this pandemic.

Holcomb said he’s open to the discussion, but the devil is in the details.

“I have tremendous respect and really like Governor Eric Holcomb, he’s a great guy,” said State Rep. Jim Lucas. “But the constitution was made to protect the people against the dangers of good intentions.”

Republican Rep. Lucas of Seymour, Indiana is drafting legislation that he said would hold a governor and state agencies to the constitution when it comes to emergency orders.

“Denying people their right to go to church, peaceably assemble, to run their business in the way they see fit when they’ve not broken any law whatsoever,” said Lucas. “I don’t view it as taking away executive powers when according to the constitution, he never had those powers to begin with.”

He said agencies seeking to shut down or fine businesses due to COVID-19 executive orders should have a warrant to do so.

Lucas also has problem with the amount of time the governor has been able to uphold emergency orders during this pandemic.

“Going on 10 months of a public emergency without the people having any input or representation, to me, that’s just abusing that privilege,” said Lucas.

So, he would like to limit the time frame of executive orders to 14 days before lawmakers can have the final say.

“And then before those days ended the governor would be required to notify leadership if he intends to extend the emergency calls,” said Lucas.

He’s also on a republican caucus tasked by leadership to look at this issue. Several lawmakers plan to propose different legislation on this topic. Governor Eric Holcomb says he looks forward to getting this resolved but when it comes to putting time frames on orders, he said COVID-19 isn’t polite.

“The virus doesn’t take 30 days to discuss what a health emergency is,” said Holcomb. “I don’t get to go to COVID-19 and say hey, can you call a time out for a second, we gotta have a big discussion about this and I don’t know how long the discussion will be.”

Lucas said lawmakers need to focus on the long-term impacts of orders as well.

“Alcohol abuse, drug abuse, domestic violence, suicides, depression everything is exploding there,” said Lucas.

He expects to file his bill on this topic by Monday.

No other bills have been filed yet on executive powers.

However, there is a resolution to end the public health emergency that was filed on Organization Day last month.

Lawmakers have yet to consider that, but it could be visited when they come together again next week.