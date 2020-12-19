Indiana State Police welcomes 36 new troopers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon, the 80th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy’s graduation ceremony was held, welcoming 36 new troopers.

Saturday’s graduation marked the culmination of 25 weeks of training which totaled nearly 1,200 hours. However police say because of COVID delays, the 25-week training took more like 37 weeks.

Some training areas the new troopers focused on included criminal and traffic law, crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics and firearms.

Each graduating trooper will be assigned to one of 14 State Police Posts across Indiana. At their assigned district, the new troopers will spend the next three months working side by side with a series of Field Training Officers.

After successfully completing field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in their assigned district.