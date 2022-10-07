(WANE) — The Indiana State Police warned Hoosier drivers Friday about potential fall seasonal hazards and the problems they can cause.

The Institute of Highway Safety says autumn typically brings a sharp increase in the amount of car versus animal insurance claims, with most of the claims involving deer, and there are approximately 1.5 million deer collisions each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

ISP recommend drivers look for deer crossing signs so drivers can know they are in an area with a higher risk of deer and not to swerve in a crash is unavoidable since it could cause the driver to roll over or crash into another car.

If a crash with a deer happens, ISP says you should call 911 and get the vehicle off the roadway.

Other factors such as wet leaves, rain, fog and frozen bridges can also pose safety risks, according to ISP.

Wet leaves can be as slippery as patches of ice, so drivers should be aware of leaf-covered roads and avoid hard braking, police say.

Police say that any roadway not in contact with the ground can freeze quickly, so morning patches of ice on bridges and overpasses can pose a significant safety hazard if not taken seriously.

To mitigate the risks associated with fall driving, police recommend saving extra time for morning commutes, wearing a seatbelt and paying attention to the “signs of fall.”