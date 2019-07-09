Indiana State Police to help with probe of officer shooting

FILE – In this June 23, 2019 file photo, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, left, speaks as Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens during a town hall community meeting, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The special prosecutor investigating a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a black man in South Bend says he won’t be rushed and the probe will take “as long as it takes.”

A St. Joseph County judge named Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel last week to oversee the investigation into South Bend Sgt. Ryan O’Neill’s June 16 shooting of Eric Logan.

Hertel said Tuesday that Indiana State Police investigators are assisting him and that he wants his probe to be “expeditious” but “complete.” He says it will last “as long as it takes.”

Hertel says that once his investigation is complete, his three options are to present his findings to a judge, convene a grand jury or file criminal charges.

