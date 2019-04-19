Indiana

Indiana State Police to announce 'new direction' for Delphi murder investigation

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 02:32 PM EDT

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) - More than two years after two Indiana girls went missing and were later found dead, State Police are going to make an announcement about the case.

Monday, officials are hosting a press conference to announce a new direction of the Delphi homicide investigation.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams vanished on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

Back in February, the Carroll County Prosecutor said the double-slaying remains under active investigation. He urged the public to keep providing authorities with tips. If you know anything about the case, call this tip line: 844-459-5786.

WANE15 will live stream the announcement and have a live report on the News at Noon.

