Indiana State Police to announce 'new direction' for Delphi murder investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) - More than two years after two Indiana girls went missing and were later found dead, State Police are going to make an announcement about the case.
Monday, officials are hosting a press conference to announce a new direction of the Delphi homicide investigation.
Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams vanished on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.
Back in February, the Carroll County Prosecutor said the double-slaying remains under active investigation. He urged the public to keep providing authorities with tips. If you know anything about the case, call this tip line: 844-459-5786.
WANE15 will live stream the announcement and have a live report on the News at Noon.
