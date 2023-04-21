Patrick Glenn Stern (Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the March disappearance of a Noblesville man last seen in Indianapolis.

Patrick Glenn Stern, 58, has been missing since March 2. He was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

State police said the disappearance has been deemed suspicious, and police are asking the public for any information.

State police released photos of the black 2012 Cadillac Escalade that Stern was last seen driving:

Cadillac Escalade that Patrick Glenn Stern was last seen in (Indiana State Police)

The Indiana license plate is IC840 in an Indianapolis Colts frame. The Escalade is equipped with a trailer hitch on the back and has tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information about Stern or the Escalade is asked to contact ISP Detective Brandon Alberts at 317-899-8577. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app, or visit www.CrimeTips.org.