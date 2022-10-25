BREMEN, Ind. (WANE) — To prevent prescription drug abuse and theft, Indiana State Police is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative Saturday.

The initiative looks to end abuse and theft through “proper disposal of prescription drugs” according to a release. As a result, Indiana State Police will be hosting a collection site at the Bremen Post from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Collection sites will also be set up nationwide in an effort to collect “expired, unused, and unwanted [liquid and pill] prescription drugs.” Then, they will be disposed properly. Vaping pens with batteries and needles will not be accepted for disposal.

The release describes the event as “the safe, popular, and responsible way for the public to legally dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.”

If you have unwanted medications but cannot make this year’s event, medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, minus Lowell and Toll Road posts, any day of the week.