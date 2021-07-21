Check out Indiana State Police’s entry for the “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”

INDIANA (WANE) – The Indiana State Police department has submitted its entry into The American Association of State Troopers annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

The contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies as a way to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement in a positive manner, according to state police. The Georgia State Police won the competition last year.

Indiana State Police say they submitted a photo that represents the entire state.

“Nothing says Indiana better than a rustic barn in a country setting, with a basketball hoop and a fabulous looking Indiana State Police Cruiser,” said ISP in its press release. “We all know that in 49 states it’s just basketball, but THIS is INDIANA!”

The winner will be presented will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.” Calendars will be available for purchase at American Association of State Troopers beginning Oct. 1, 2021 and will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

To cast your vote in the “2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest”, you can access the link through this SurveyMonkey website link or by going to https://www.statetroopers.org/.