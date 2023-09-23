PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to “take back” prescription drugs in the “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.

The initiative, set to begin on October 28, seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up across the nation to give participants to opportunity to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

This program is free and anonymous with no questions asked, as the initiative focuses on public safety and a public health issue. This gives families an opportunity to dispose of drugs that would usually sit in the medicine cabinet, which most studies show is how prescription drug abuse can begin.

Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, can pose both potential safety and health hazards.

This program is for liquid or pill medications, meaning needles new or used will not be accepted. Vaping pens or cartridges can also be given as long as they are without batteries.

The Indiana State Police Peru Post will have their collection on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.