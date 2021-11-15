Indiana State Police now accepting applications for 83rd Recruit Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Applications are now being accepted for the Indiana State Police (ISP) 83rd Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Dec. 15, 2022) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Salary and Benefits:

The current starting salary for an ISP Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. ISP said the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year at the completion of academy training. Effective July 1, 2022, an approved budget will increase the Trooper pay matrix: Trooper Trainee salary with a proposed increase to $45,000 and First-Year Trooper salary with a proposed increase to $51,000.

Recruits of the 83rd Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. ISP said the pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. There is also comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time here.

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice ISP said that if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

Physical Ability Test (PAT):

Applicants are required to pass the ILEA Exit Standards listed below to proceed in the selection process.

Vertical jump: 16 inches

Sit-ups: 29 in one minute

300 Meter Run: 71 seconds

Push-ups: 25

1.5-mile run: 16 minutes 28 seconds

Physical Ability Testing Dates:

Date Time (EST) Location Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 1 p.m. Plainfield, IN Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 8 a.m. South Bend, IN Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 8 a.m. Orleans, IN Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 1 p.m. Plainfield, IN Saturday, March 12, 2022 8 a.m. South Bend, IN Saturday, March 26, 2022 8 a.m. Orleans, IN Friday, April 1, 2022 1 p.m. Plainfield, IN

Applicants are able to attend additional PAT dates to improve current scores or achieve a passing score, ISP said. Additional information regarding the PAT can be found online.

Apply:

Anyone who is interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with ISP.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2022. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. The first 200 applicants to successfully pass all phases of the application process (Physical Ability Test, Written Examination, Oral Interview, Polygraph Examination, & Background Investigation) will be reviewed by the Superintendent for consideration of employment. ISP said the dates for the Superintendent’s Review on the selection process timeline.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.