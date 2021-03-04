Indiana State Police look to ID suspect in holdup at downtown Indy parking garage

Suspect in a March 2, 2021, armed robbery in the Senate Avenue parking garage. (Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a downtown parking garage earlier this week.

It was around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when an armed robbery was reported on the 4th floor of the Senate Avenue parking garage, just northwest of the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana State Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at a victim and demanded money. The suspect then ran off eastbound on New York Street, police said.

State police on Thursday released three images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime or anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or by visiting www.crimetips.org