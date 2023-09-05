ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail who reportedly had a medical emergency Sunday.

Jail staff were alerted that a woman who was incarcerated there was suffering from a suspected medical emergency sometime before 5:40 p.m. According to a release from ISP, live-saving measures were attempted by staff and emergency crews, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail that evening.

Indiana State Police were contacted to investigate the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Western Michigan University. No further details were released.