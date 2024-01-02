PAOLI, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating the death of an inmate at a southern Indiana jail.

According to a press release, an ISP detective was called to the Orange County Jail after the inmate was found in her cell early Saturday morning. Jeanne Ross, 54, of Mooresville, Indiana was found unresponsive when jail officers delivered her breakfast. Efforts to revive her failed.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested the Indiana State Police investigate the death.

The investigation found that Ross was transported from Hendricks County Jail to the Orange County Jail on December 26, on a warrant for failure to appear.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning through the Orange County Coroner’s Office. The results of the autopsy, as well as toxicology results, are pending.