ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a St. Joseph County Jail inmate.

According to a press release, ISP was contacted about the incident at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Officials reported that a 65-year-old female inmate was suspected to have gone through a medical emergency before dying.

Life-saving efforts were taken by jail staff and EMS. The inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

The inmate’s autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 26 at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.