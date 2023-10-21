FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking for assistance after investigating the sexual assault of a minor on a public trail.

The sexual assault which occurred on September 25 in the area of 113th Street and Florida Road in Fishers was recently reported to police. ISP and Fishers police immediately launched a criminal investigation in an attempt to identify the subject.

The Indiana State Police and Fishers Police are asking anyone with any information, doorbell video, etc. to please contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.

This is an ongoing investigation.