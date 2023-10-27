WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a high worker after he was located inside construction equipment by another employee.

On Monday, Oct. 23, detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Peru Post were requested by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of highway worker Aaron Burton, 51.

According to a release from ISP in preliminary investigations by detectives on Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Burton was located inside construction equipment by another employee. Wabash County EMS arrived on the scene attempting to make life-saving efforts, but Burton died at the scene according to the Wabash County Coroner.

Preliminary investigation did not indicate any signs of foul play. An autopsy report is still pending at this time to determine the cause of death.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.