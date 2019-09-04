Missing Gas City girl found dead, stepmom arrested

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A body of a 10-year-old Gas City girl who went missing Saturday was found early Wednesday, likely strangled, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

The stepmother of young Skylea Carmack has been arrested in the girl’s death.

Skylea was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East South D Street in Gas City. A Silver Alert was issued, and at the time, police said she could be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Amanda Carmack

The Gas City Police Department and members of the community passed out fliers as part of their search for the little girl.

The girl’s body was found around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Her body was recovered in a shed behind her home, hidden in a plastic trash bag, state police said Wednesday.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, state police said 34-year-old Amanda Carmack, Skylea’s stepmother, was arrested on a charges of murder, neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and strangulation. She’s been booked into the Grant County Jail.

It’s not clear how Amanda Carmack was tied to her stepdaughter’s death, but police said the girl was likely strangled to death somewhere between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the girl’s exact cause and manner of death.