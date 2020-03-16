Indiana State Police employee tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A civilian employee of the Indiana State Police has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The employee, who is assigned to the State Police’s Laboratory Division in Indianapolis, was admitted to a local hospital for a medical issue. Sunday, the employee received word of the positive test and that person remains hospitalized according to a news release.

A co-worker who was last known to have been working in close proximity has since self-quarantined at home as a precautionary measure. State Police officials have been making notifications with additional co-workers.

The Indiana State Police is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and they continue to monitor the situation and are following accepted virus mitigation practices for the health and safety of its employees, their families and the greater community.

