FLORA, Ind. (WANE) — Six years after a house fire in Flora, Indiana killed four children, Indiana State Police (ISP) says it is still investigating all tips and leads that are received regarding the incident.

In addition, the Indiana State Fire Marshal has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the fire.

On Nov. 21, 2016, local Flora authorities responded to a house fire that was later determined to be “intentionally set,” according to ISP.

ISP is being assisted in the investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, the Flora Police Department and fire investigators from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-382-4628.