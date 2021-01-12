Indiana State Museum and Historical Sites offer free admittance on MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites will be open to visitors at no charge on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All locations, except Gene Stratton-Porter, New Harmony and Whitewater Canal State Historic Sites, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, state museum admission will occur in shifts, with visitors admitted from:

10 a.m. to noon

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The 30 minutes in between shifts will allow for thorough cleaning of the museum spaces, the press release said. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with the number of visitors limited to 200 at a time.

Due to the pandemic, canned food donations are not accepted this year. Credit card donations are encouraged with all proceeds going to Gleaners Food Bank.

Activities at the state museum will include:

-Screenings of King’s speeches. A highlight reel of some of King’s most famous speeches will run on repeat all day.

-Love for Our Elders, a letter-writing/drawing campaign focusing on seniors who are isolated due to the pandemic. This year, the state museum is focused on service and how you can serve others while still being socially distanced and safe. This letter-writing campaign encourages visitors to take time to send a letter (or drawing for little visitors) to people who are in isolation right now. The letters will be collected and given to local seniors to help ease their loneliness, most likely on Letter to an Elder Day (February 26).

-Marching in Their Shoes. This activity encourages visitors to think about how Martin Luther King, Jr. and other activists were willing to march and demonstrate to further the Civil Rights Movement. Visitors will either trace their own shoe or a provided template, and write the word/s to identify a cause that they are passionate about. The “shoes” will be displayed on clotheslines to form a word mural of activism.

-Storytime: Staff will read stories to our youngest visitors that highlight diverse voices. Markings on the floor will ensure visitors are socially distanced.