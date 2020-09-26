Indiana State graduate’s $250K gift to create cancer center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State University graduate who went on to a decades-long career in manufacturing has donated $250,000 to the western Indiana school for the creation of a new cancer research center.

School officials say the gift from Rich Porter and his wife, Robin, will provide a “transformational boost” to the university’s cancer research.

It will support five research fellows who will focus on research.

The Tribune-Star reports the research center will be named after the Porters and be located in ISU’s Science Building.

Rich Porter graduated from ISU in 1977 with a business management degree. He’s had a 40-year career in the manufacturing business.

