The Indiana State Fair on Wednesday unveiled an additional round of shows for its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through August 20 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The line-up each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

*NEW Shows just announcement today for 2023 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes: