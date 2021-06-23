Indiana State Fair announces free stage performance lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana State Fair has announced the full lineup of performers for the upcoming summer event.

These artists will appear on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage Jul. 30 – Aug. 22 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). All shows at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup includes:

All artists, dates and times are subject to change without notice

State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by Yacht Rock Radio – Friday, July 30

– Friday, July 30 John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com – Saturday, July 31

– Saturday, July 31 Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 1

– Sunday, August 1 Josh Turner – Wednesday, August 4

– Wednesday, August 4 Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band – Thursday, August 5

– Thursday, August 5 Noah Cyrus – Friday, August 6

– Friday, August 6 Blanco Brown – Saturday, August 7

– Saturday, August 7 Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 8

– Sunday, August 8 for KING & COUNTRY – Wednesday, August 11

– Wednesday, August 11 TBA – Thursday, August 12

Thursday, August 12 Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe – Friday, August 13

– Friday, August 13 Home Free – Saturday, August 14

– Saturday, August 14 Casting Crowns – Sunday, August 15

– Sunday, August 15 Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 18

– Wednesday, August 18 Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute – Thursday, August 19

– Thursday, August 19 The Beach Boys – Friday, August 20

– Friday, August 20 Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina – featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia – Saturday, August 21

– Saturday, August 21 Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 22

For more information about the performers or about the upcoming state fair, visit the Indiana State Fair website.