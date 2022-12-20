Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog

(WANE) — On Tuesday, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the resignation of Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, whose last day will be Jan. 6.

After his last day as director, Kettler will take a position as president and CEO of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana.

“Bruce is a lifelong member of the agriculture community and understands the significant role the ag industry plays in Indiana,” Holcomb said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Kettler to his position in January 2018.

“My five years at the ISDA will hold a special place in my professional career,” Kettler said. “Leading the team of dedicated individuals working at ISDA has been very rewarding, and I know they will continue their dedication for the next director.”

A search will immediately begin for Kettler’s successor.