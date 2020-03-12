Indiana State Department of Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Thursday morning the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced there are two additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 cases in the state. That brings the total number to 12.

The patients who tested positive live in St. Joseph and Marion counties. The results include tests performed both at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and through a private laboratory.

The ISDH updates the coronavirus case counts daily at 10 a.m. An map noting locations can be found here.

