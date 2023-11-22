HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the remains of U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Gene Walker, of Richmond, Indiana, were accounted for on July 21, 2023.

According to a release, Walker was assigned to Company H, 3rd Batallion, 32nd Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Division in November of 1944 as the commander of an M4 Sherman tank. During a battle with German forces near Hücheln, Germany, his tank was hit by an 88-mm anti-tank round, which caused a fire that is believed to have killed Walker instantly. He was 27 years old.

A DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains recovered from a burned out tank in December of 1944 possibly belonged to Walker, and had the remains disinterred in August 2021 for analysis. Scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence as well as mitochondrial DNA to identify Walker’s remains.

Walker’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Officials say Walker will be buried in San Diego, California, in early 2024.