Indiana snapshot: Basketball temples take center stage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s basketball cathedrals tell all sorts of tales. Some offer Hollywood-like memories, like Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Indiana University’s Assembly Hall is home to the last perfect team in Division I men’s basketball.
John Wooden’s retired number hangs from the rafters of Purdue’s Mackey Arena.
The Indiana Pacers won three ABA titles while playing at the coliseum at the state fairgrounds.
Gordon Hayward’s half-court heave nearly gave Butler a national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kobe Bryant’s first NBA title run went right through Bankers Life Fieldhouse. All six will be venues for this year’s NCAA Tournament.