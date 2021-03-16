Indiana snapshot: Basketball temples take center stage

FILE – Hinkle Fieldhouse is shown in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Butler and Marquette in Indianapolis, in this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo. Hinkle Fieldhouse is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE – Hinkle Fieldhouse is shown in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Butler and Marquette in Indianapolis, in this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo. Hinkle Fieldhouse is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE – Duke players celebrate on the court after their 68-63 victory over Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium in the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game in Indianapolis, in this April 6, 2015, file photo. Lucas Oil Stadium is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Purdue plays against Michigan State at Mackey Arena during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Arena is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FILE – In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2008, the Indiana Pacers bring the ball upcourt as they play the New Orleans Hornets in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game in Indianapolis. The game was played the in original home of the Pacers, the Coliseum at the Indiana State Fair Grounds. The Coliseum is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Indiana plays Minnesota at Assembly Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Bloomington, Ind. Assembly Hall is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Oakland and Cleveland State play at Farmers Coliseum during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the men’s Horizon League conference tournament championship game, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Indianapolis. The coliseum is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Minnesota and Northwestern play at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Maryland and Northwestern play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse during the first half of a women’s NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s basketball cathedrals tell all sorts of tales. Some offer Hollywood-like memories, like Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Indiana University’s Assembly Hall is home to the last perfect team in Division I men’s basketball.

John Wooden’s retired number hangs from the rafters of Purdue’s Mackey Arena.

The Indiana Pacers won three ABA titles while playing at the coliseum at the state fairgrounds.

Gordon Hayward’s half-court heave nearly gave Butler a national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kobe Bryant’s first NBA title run went right through Bankers Life Fieldhouse. All six will be venues for this year’s NCAA Tournament.