(Stacker) — In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.
It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.
Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.
For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Indiana with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.
Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.
Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.
While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.
Keep reading to discover the counties in Indiana with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.
This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.
50. Posey County
- Total small business establishments: 497 (19.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 25,129
49. LaPorte County
- Total small business establishments: 2,228 (19.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 112,486
47. Benton County
- Total small business establishments: 176 (20.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
- 2021 population: 8,714
47. Jefferson County
- Total small business establishments: 669 (20.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 33,119
46. Hendricks County
- Total small business establishments: 3,635 (20.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 179,555
45. Tipton County
- Total small business establishments: 314 (20.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 15,393
44. Lake County
- Total small business establishments: 10,251 (20.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 499,327
43. Shelby County
- Total small business establishments: 927 (20.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 45,025
42. Adams County
- Total small business establishments: 743 (20.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
- 2021 population: 35,939
41. Delaware County
- Total small business establishments: 2,319 (20.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 111,981
40. Porter County
- Total small business establishments: 3,633 (20.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 174,517
39. Clark County
- Total small business establishments: 2,574 (21.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 122,847
38. Howard County
- Total small business establishments: 1,754 (21.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 83,642
36. Johnson County
- Total small business establishments: 3,449 (21.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 164,418
36. Spencer County
- Total small business establishments: 417 (21.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
- 2021 population: 19,875
34. Gibson County
- Total small business establishments: 696 (21.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.3%
- 2021 population: 32,954
34. Martin County
- Total small business establishments: 207 (21.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 98.6%
- 2021 population: 9,799
33. Jackson County
- Total small business establishments: 981 (21.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.3%
- 2021 population: 46,285
32. Wayne County
- Total small business establishments: 1,423 (21.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 66,490
31. Monroe County
- Total small business establishments: 3,033 (21.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 140,135
30. St. Joseph County
- Total small business establishments: 5,906 (21.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 272,341
29. Fulton County
- Total small business establishments: 444 (21.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 20,380
28. Montgomery County
- Total small business establishments: 842 (22.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 38,061
27. Ripley County
- Total small business establishments: 644 (22.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 29,017
25. Brown County
- Total small business establishments: 348 (22.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
- 2021 population: 15,573
25. Vigo County
- Total small business establishments: 2,371 (22.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 106,084
24. Jasper County
- Total small business establishments: 743 (22.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
- 2021 population: 33,113
23. Bartholomew County
- Total small business establishments: 1,877 (22.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 82,730
22. Wells County
- Total small business establishments: 641 (22.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 28,177
21. Rush County
- Total small business establishments: 382 (22.9 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.2%
- 2021 population: 16,699
20. LaGrange County
- Total small business establishments: 931 (23.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 40,538
19. DeKalb County
- Total small business establishments: 1,000 (23.1 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 43,369
18. Floyd County
- Total small business establishments: 1,874 (23.3 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 80,606
17. Knox County
- Total small business establishments: 838 (23.3 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 35,964
16. White County
- Total small business establishments: 576 (23.4 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 24,662
15. Huntington County
- Total small business establishments: 867 (23.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
- 2021 population: 36,792
14. Wabash County
- Total small business establishments: 729 (23.6 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 30,897
13. Marshall County
- Total small business establishments: 1,092 (23.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
- 2021 population: 46,175
12. Boone County
- Total small business establishments: 1,727 (23.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 73,006
11. Allen County
- Total small business establishments: 9,406 (24.2 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 389,112
10. Elkhart County
- Total small business establishments: 5,028 (24.3 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 207,066
9. Decatur County
- Total small business establishments: 640 (24.3 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 26,322
8. Marion County
- Total small business establishments: 23,779 (24.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 971,647
7. Kosciusko County
- Total small business establishments: 1,981 (24.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
- 2021 population: 80,323
6. Pulaski County
- Total small business establishments: 308 (24.9 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.0%
- 2021 population: 12,370
5. Hamilton County
- Total small business establishments: 9,818 (27.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 357,330
4. Daviess County
- Total small business establishments: 924 (27.7 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 33,381
3. Steuben County
- Total small business establishments: 962 (27.8 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
- 2021 population: 34,666
2. Vanderburgh County
- Total small business establishments: 5,049 (28.0 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
- 2021 population: 180,267
1. Dubois County
- Total small business establishments: 1,287 (29.5 per 1,000 residents)
- Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
- 2021 population: 43,625
This story originally appeared on altLINE and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.