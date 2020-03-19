Indiana small businesses hit by coronavirus can now apply for financial aid

Information on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program on on the U.S. Small Business Administration website is shown on a cell phone in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Small businesses across Indiana impacted by the coronavirus outbreak can now apply for financial assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted a request from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and issued a disaster declaration for the state of Indiana. Now, Indiana small businesses can receive low-interest loans through the organization’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“Small businesses play a critical role in driving Indiana’s economy forward, with more than 512,000 employing 1.2 million Hoosiers across the state,” said Holcomb said. “These disaster loans will provide much needed financial support to small business owners who are weathering the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.”



Under the program, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits across the state are eligible to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills incurred during this public health emergency. The loan interest rates for small businesses and nonprofits are 3.75% and 2.75%, respectively, with terms up to 30 years.



To qualify for disaster loans, applicants must demonstrate credit history, the ability to repay the loan, and proof of physical presence in Indiana and working capital losses. Additionally, the Indiana Small Business Development Center, which has 10 regional offices throughout the state, will provide free business advising and application assistance for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.



To apply for loans or receive more information about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, visit SBA.gov/Disaster. Contact 1-800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with additional questions.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 18, 2020.