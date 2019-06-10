Indiana shoppers can help raise money for Riley Hospital for Children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) All Indiana Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs kicked off this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising campaign. All money raised during the Hoosier CMN Hospitals campaign directly benefits Riley Hospital for Children to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care.

“Walmart gives back to Hoosier communities every day, but there is no cause closer to the hearts of our associates than the work we do for Riley Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network,” John Frangello , Greenwood, Ind. Walmart store manager, said.

Officials say 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Shoppers can participate by:

Donating at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any Indiana Walmart store or Sam’s Club

Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN Gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter

To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in Indiana have raised $24.5 million for Riley, most of it one dollar at a time.On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals;according to Engaged for Good, this is the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America.

The Walmart – Sam’s Club CMN Hospitals campaign runs from June 10 through July 7.