NEW PITTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old eastern Indiana man has been fatally shot after shooting at local sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a drug overdose, state police said.

A coroner pronounced Brayden Barnhouse, of Muncie, dead after the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Union City, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home shortly before 5 p.m. but were told by relatives of the man who reportedly overdosed that he had left and was walking in the area, state police said.

Deputies found the man about 20 minutes later near an intersection in New Pittsburg where he pulled a handgun and fired shots at them, state police said. Two deputies shot back. One suffered a superficial wound and was treated at the scene.

Sheriff’s office policy requires that the deputies be placed on administrative leave until an investigation by the state police is completed and reviewed by a prosecutor.