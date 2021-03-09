Indiana Sheriffs’ Association accepting applications for college scholarships

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association is now accepting applications for the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund.

The college scholarship will be awarded to qualifying high school seniors or college students who meet the following requirements:

Must be an Indiana resident

Must be committed to pursuing an education and career in a law enforcement field at an Indiana college or university

Must be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grand child of a current member of the association If you do not meet the membership requirement, an application can be found here.

a dependent child grand child of a current member of the association Must be enrolled as a full-time student (12 hours)

Sheriff Campos said applications can be found in the high schools’ counselor office or the sheriff’s office. The scholarship application can also be downloaded here.

Applications must be completed and received by the association or or before April 1.