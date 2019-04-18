Indiana sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Joe Schepman, left, and his son, Brad, hold the tusk of a mastodon found on the family's property on April 15, 2019 in Seymour, Ind. (Jordan Richart/The Tribune via AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This April 15, 2019 photo shows remains of a mastodon found on a private property in Seymour, Ind. Atlas Excavating recently discovered the remains of a mastodon on property owned by Schepman. (Jordan Richart/The Tribune via AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The tusk of a mastodon found on property owned by Joe Schepman and his family is shown on April 15, 2019 in Seymour, Ind. (Jordan Richart/The Tribune via AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This April 15, 2019 photo shows Joe Schepman, right, and his son, Brad, standing with the remains of a mastodon found on their property in Seymour, Ind. (Jordan Richart/The Tribune via AP) [ + - ]

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9 feet tall.

The bones include most of a tusk, parts of a skull and a jawbone with teeth. They were recently dug up on a farm in Seymour, about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

Joe Schepman owns the farm with his family. He tells The Seymour Tribune that "it's amazing to think about something this large roaming around this area."

Ron Richards is senior research curator of paleobiology at the Indiana State Museum. He says the mastodon would have stood between 9 and 9½ feet tall.

Richards says the fossil's age will be determined using radiocarbon dating.

Information from: The (Seymour) Tribune