INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The state of Indiana experienced a record high number of people who donated organs in 2022 with 1,116 being transplanted across the United States.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, an organization that helps coordinate donations and transplants organs across the country, they saw a near 18% increase from 2021 where they had 949 organs transplanted.

“I’m proud to say we’re on the right trajectory and the future is bright for Indiana Donor Network,” said Indiana Donor Network President and Chief Executive Officer Kellie Tremain in a press release.

These numbers were published on Feb. 14, which happens to be National Organ Donor day.

The organization also saw a new single year high of Hoosiers signing up to be organ donors with 960,000 residents registering in 2022. Indiana has more than 4.3 million Hoosiers signed up as organ donors.

“Working with our hospital and transplant center partners throughout Indiana and beyond, we remain laser focused on saving more lives each year through donation and transplantation, educating more Hoosiers about how important donation is, and encouraging Indiana residents to say ‘yes’ to donation,” Tremain said.

Indiana Donor Network was founded in 1987 with the mission of becoming a leader in organ and tissue recovery. They serve patients looking for an organ donor in 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties and work with transplant hospitals across the country.

The organization provides programs and counseling services to donor family members and gives presentations to schools and communities across the state about what they provide to people.

For anyone interested in becoming an organ donor, you can sign up at donatelifeindiana.org.