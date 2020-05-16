Indiana sending virus protective items to election offices

Shoppers walk in Circle Center Mall in downtown Indianapolis, Friday, May 15, 2020. Retail businesses and shopping malls in Indianapolis can open on May 15, with 50% capacity and restrictions on food service. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have started shipping protective supplies to county election offices ahead of the start of in-person voting for the primary election that was delayed until June 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said Friday that federal funding has been used buy supplies including 200,000 face masks and 25,000 face shields.

Mail-in voting is being encouraged to protect poll workers and voters from possible COVID-19 exposure.

Meanwhile, health officials say 42 more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 to nearly 1,700.