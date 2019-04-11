New Indiana budget plan gives slight school funding boost

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Indiana Statehouse. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A new state budget plan would send some more money to Indiana schools but at a level short of what advocacy groups say is needed for teacher pay raises.

Republican Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Ryan Mishler said Thursday the proposal would boost base school funding by 2.7% in the first year and 2.2% in the second year of the new two-year state budget.

School funding would increase by just over 2% each of the next two years under a proposal approved in February by the Indiana House. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders have touted the importance of addressing Indiana's lagging teacher salaries, but education advocacy groups estimate a 9% funding increase is needed to boost average teacher pay to the midpoint of Indiana's neighboring states.