INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Indiana legislator says a proposal to repeal the state’s handgun permit requirement might win approval despite ongoing opposition from major law enforcement organizations.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he expected a Senate committee in the coming week to advance the bill that the GOP-dominated House approved last month.

The bill would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections. The Senate didn’t take action on a similar bill last year, citing police concerns over loss of a tool for identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t have a gun.