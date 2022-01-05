Indiana Senate bill sparks debate over school curriculum

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began debate on a Republican-backed bill that would require all school curricula to be posted online for parental review and ban schools’ ability to implement concepts like critical race theory.

The proposal, which bill author Sen. Scott Baldwin maintained is intended to prevent certain “discriminatory concepts” from being taught in classrooms, prompted a full day of back-and-forth testimony before the Senate education committee from school advocates, teachers and parents.

The bill prohibits K-12 schools from requiring student or employees to “engage in training, orientation, or therapy that presents any form of racial or sex stereotyping or blame on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”