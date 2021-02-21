Indiana Senate backs yearly hurdle on teacher union dues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana teachers would have to renew requests every year for automatic paycheck deduction of union dues under a bill that’s been approved by the state Senate.

The bill seeks to have school districts send an email to all employees who have union dues deductions with a boldface message in 14-point type that they have the right to not join the union.

Senators voted 27-22 this past week in favor of the bill, which now goes to the House for consideration.

Bill supporters say it would allow teachers to make “informed decisions” about union membership. Teachers unions question why their dues are being singled out.