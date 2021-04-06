Indiana Senate approves ‘abortion reversal’ requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislators in Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature have voted in favor of a bill that tightens state abortion laws despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients.

The measure requires Indiana doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the abortion process, and bans chemical abortions ordered via telemedicine. The bill also includes a requirement for notarization of a parent’s signature allowing abortion for women younger than 18 years old.

The Indiana Senate, which has a strong anti-abortion majority that has supported numerous restrictions in recent years, voted Tuesday to advance the proposal. The bill is now headed back to the House chamber for final approval.