Indiana Sen. Braun backs businesses setting vaccine rules

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., arrives to vote on an appropriations bill that funds the government through Feb. 18 and avoids a short-term shutdown after midnight Friday, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana senator heading a congressional fight against President Joe Biden’s proposed federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates says he’s against state-level efforts to block businesses from imposing their own workplace vaccination requirements.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun told reporters Wednesday he didn’t believe in government mandates requiring or prohibiting actions by businesses. Braun owns an auto-parts distribution company and said individuals and businesses should make their own decisions.

That stance puts Braun at odds with many Republican state lawmakers who are backing a measure that would force Indiana businesses to accept broad exemptions for religious or medical reasons from employees to any workplace vaccination requirements.