Indiana sees unemployment filings drop as virus limits ease

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana had about 24,000 people apply for unemployment benefits last week as the state followed the national trend of slowing job losses after coronavirus-related business closures started in mid-March.

Federal statistics released Thursday show some 240,000 Indiana residents received jobless aid for the week ending May 23.

That is down from the peak of nearly 295,000 in early May just before statewide business and travel restrictions began being eased.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Wednesday a 30-day extension of the state’s public health emergency until July 4, when he expects to lift most limits on businesses, large gatherings and entertainment activities.

