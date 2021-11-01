Indiana sees another statewide drop in college enrollment

Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fall enrollment at Indiana’s public colleges has declined again statewide, with only Indiana and Purdue universities’ flagship campuses and some Ivy Tech Community College sites reporting gains.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the overall 2.6% drop in degree-seeking students this fall at public universities brings Indiana’s five-year loss to 10.4%.

That’s down from 267,598 students in fall 2016 to 239,799 this year.

The Journal Gazette reports that with an enrollment drop of 1.3%, four-year public institutions faced less of a hit than two-year schools, which saw their enrollment drop by 7.1%.

The Ivy Tech Community College system experienced an overall decline of 6.7%.